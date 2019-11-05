NHS Shetland announces new chief executive

NHS Shetland has announced its new chief executive as “skilled director and registered nurse” Michael Dickson.

Mr Dickson replaces Ralph Roberts, who left NHS Shetland to take up the post of chief executive at NHS Borders.

A press release from NHS Shetland stated: “Michael is a skilled director and registered nurse with a history of successful delivery within the NHS and independent health and social care organisations.

“He joins us from his current position as implementation director, Getting it Right First Time (NHS Improvement England), where he has been responsible for supporting health trusts to make changes to improve services delivered to patients.”

Mr Dickson, who currently resides in Brighton, was also deputy chief executive for the SSAFA – The Armed Forces Charity and has worked in Cyprus, the Falkland Islands and Northern Ireland. He will take up his post 6th January.

The release added: “He is enthusiastic and passionate about making a difference to the community in which he lives and works and is looking forward to the challenges and opportunities Shetland holds.”