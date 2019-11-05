Nova Innovation launches £500,000 crowdfunding campaign

The company behind the world’s first offshore tidal array, located in Shetland, has launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Nova Innovation is looking to crowdfund £500,000 to fast-track tidal energy technology and accelerate growth across Europe and North America.

The tidal energy company is responsible for the tidal array in Bluemull Sound, which has been generating power for isles homes and businesses for over three years.

“With the climate emergency and a global hunger for clean, sustainable energy, the time is right to invest in additional sources of renewable energy,” said Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation. “Nova’s tidal technology can generate clean, predictable electricity from the abundant tidal resources around the world.”

“We are offering the opportunity for people to invest in Nova and join our mission to harness energy from the tide, securing this source of clean electricity for the future.”

The Edinburgh-based company also announced last year it achieved a “world-first” in integrating its Bluemull tidal array to a Tesla battery system, providing “clean power”.

Those interested in investing or further information can visit here.