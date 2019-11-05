6th November 2019
Nova Innovation launches £500,000 crowdfunding campaign

3 comments

The company behind the world’s first offshore tidal array, located in Shetland, has launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Nova Innovation is looking to crowdfund £500,000 to fast-track tidal energy technology and accelerate growth across Europe and North America.

The tidal energy company is responsible for the tidal array in Bluemull Sound, which has been generating power for isles homes and businesses for over three years.

“With the climate emergency and a global hunger for clean, sustainable energy, the time is right to invest in additional sources of renewable energy,” said Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation. “Nova’s tidal technology can generate clean, predictable electricity from the abundant tidal resources around the world.”

“We are offering the opportunity for people to invest in Nova and join our mission to harness energy from the tide, securing this source of clean electricity for the future.”

The Edinburgh-based company also announced last year it achieved a “world-first” in integrating its Bluemull tidal array to a Tesla battery system, providing “clean power”.

Those interested in investing or further information can visit here.

  1. ian tinkler

    Rather than expensive and very polluting Tesla batteries, why not use low pressure floating gasometers to store hydrogen, then fuel cells for electricity generation? A simple tried and tested system using gasometer storage, tested safely for storing town gas for about a century. ( Town Gas was about 50% pure hydrogen).
    https://www.designingbuildings.co.uk/wiki/Gas_holder

    • John Thomas

      Ian, you are right in all respects, except the following:
      1) You only propose a storage system for H2 gas, and fuel cells to produce electricity. How is the H2 generated? That requires power. Your system has no power source. I note you campaigned against Viking Energy’s windfarm, so what do you propose?
      2) Fuel cells are not a tried and tested utility scale solution. The biggest in construction is described as ‘a gamble’ https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/toyota-fuelcell-energy-renewable-power-hydrogen-plant
      3) Tesla batteries are not polluting. Li-on batteries produce no emissions once manufactured. All systems, including your partial idea, produce emissions at the manufacturing stage.
      4) Battery storage systems are currently used at utility scale, for example in Western Australia. They are tried and tested.
      5) What is the cost to produce and store a Kwh of electricity? Prove it is cheaper.
      6) The Tesla battery in WA produced about A1million dollars in 2 days. How is that not cost effective?
      https://electrek.co/2018/01/23/tesla-giant-battery-australia-1-million/

      Apart from that, spot on in all respects.

  2. ian tinkler

    Gasometer hydrogen gas storage, simple, clean and low tech. Now for the high tech, simple clean, no polluting lithium battery and very sassy. The past and the future. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-50212037

