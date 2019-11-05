6th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police investigate vandalism incidents

Police investigate vandalism incidents
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Police are investigating a report of three windows being damaged at the Happyhansel Primary School in Walls.

The incident is said to have happened between the evening of Monday 28th October and 9am the following morning.

The outside of the windows suffered scratches in the incident.

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information regarding damage to a white Peugeot van which was parked on South Lochside in Lerwick.

That incident is said to have happened between 3pm on Saturday and 8.30am on Monday.

The van received dents to its nearside panel.

Tags:
Happyhansel Primary School
Vandalism

More articles about Happyhansel Primary School and Vandalism

Clickimin Broch lights vandalised again
Clickimin Broch lights vandalised again
08/10/2019
Police appeal after report of school vandalism
Police appeal after report of school vandalism
27/08/2019
Wills condemns war memorial graffiti
Wills condemns war memorial graffiti
22/08/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top