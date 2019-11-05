Shetland Life in running for award

Shetland Life has once again been shortlisted in the Scottish Magazine of the Year Awards.

The publication is up against five rivals in the Community Magazine of the Year category.

Also in the running for the award are Dumfries & Galloway Life, Living Orkney, St Andrews in Focus, The Glad Rag and the DC Thomson publication, Living.

The annual PPA Scottish Magazine Awards will take place on the evening of 28th November in Edinburgh.

Editor Laurie Goodlad said she was delighted the magazine was in the running for the award.

“I’m very excited about being shortlisted for this award.

“Shetland Life has always been a celebration of community in Shetland, and over the past year since I took over as editor I have loved meeting people and hearing all the amazing stories from within our isles.

“Whatever the outcome on the night, we are immensely proud to have made the shortlist again – that in itself is a great achievement.

“Of course none of this would be possible without the help and support of everyone who works tirelessly to ensure the magazine is produced every month to such a high standard, so thanks must go to all the staff and designers at The Shetland Times as well as our writers and contributors.

“But most importantly, a big thanks to the great Shetland public who continue to support the magazine and give us endless reasons to celebrate and be proud of our community – every day.”

It comes after Shetland Life was one of six titles nominated in the awards last year under the Special Interest Magazine of the Year category.

The year prior to that it won the Small Publishing Company Magazine award.