6th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Shetland Life in running for award

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Shetland Life has once again been shortlisted in the Scottish Magazine of the Year Awards.

The publication is up against five rivals in the Community Magazine of the Year category.

Also in the running for the award are Dumfries & Galloway Life, Living Orkney, St Andrews in Focus, The Glad Rag and the DC Thomson publication, Living.

The annual PPA Scottish Magazine Awards will take place on the evening of 28th November in Edinburgh.

Editor Laurie Goodlad said she was delighted the magazine was in the running for the award.

“I’m very excited about being shortlisted for this award.

“Shetland Life has always been a celebration of community in Shetland, and over the past year since I took over as editor I have loved meeting people and hearing all the amazing stories from within our isles.

“Whatever the outcome on the night, we are immensely proud to have made the shortlist again – that in itself is a great achievement.

“Of course none of this would be possible without the help and support of everyone who works tirelessly to ensure the magazine is produced every month to such a high standard, so thanks must go to all the staff and designers at The Shetland Times as well as our writers and contributors.

“But most importantly, a big thanks to the great Shetland public who continue to support the magazine and give us endless reasons to celebrate and be proud of our community – every day.”

It comes after Shetland Life was one of six titles nominated in the awards last year under the Special Interest Magazine of the Year category.

The year prior to that it won the Small Publishing Company Magazine award.

Tags:
Laurie Goodlad
Scottish Magazine of the Year Awards
Shetland Life

More articles about Laurie Goodlad, Scottish Magazine of the Year Awards and Shetland Life

Shetland Life shortlisted for national award
Shetland Life shortlisted for national award
06/11/2018
Local magazine bags national award
Local magazine bags national award
24/11/2017
Shetland Life: Editorial
Shetland Life: Editorial
03/04/2011
People: A different side of Shetland life
People: A different side of Shetland life
03/04/2011
Notes from 60° North
Notes from 60° North
03/04/2011
Tourism: Memorable moments
Tourism: Memorable moments
03/04/2011

About Shetland Times

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top