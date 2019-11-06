Emergency services alerted after cliff incident

A woman has been rescued from cliffs in the South Mainland after getting into difficulty on Wednesday afternoon.

Coastguard teams had been alerted and the rescue helicopter scrambled after the woman became stranded near Exnaboe.

Shetland Coastguard said the woman was taken from the cliff by a hi-line transfer, which allowed her to be taken safely into the helicopter.

The Lerwick Lifeboat was providing cover off-shore.

Ambulance personnel and coastguard representatives are manning the emergency landing site in Lerwick, where the casualty was taken before being transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.