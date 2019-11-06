Grantfield Garage owner sells up after 45 years

After 45 years of being at Grantfield Garage, its owner has decided that it is finally time to move on.

Magnie Williamson made the decision to sell following more than four decades of serving customers at the garage, which has been open seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The owner, who turned 76 on Wednesday, said it will be the “end of an era” for him and his family.

“We have had good times,” said Mr Williamson.

“Being the oldest businessman on the block I thought it was time to give it up,” he said.

Mr Williamson has said he will miss the routine and folk coming in, especially the regulars.

