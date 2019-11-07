8th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Voting underway in two council by-elections

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Voting got underway in two council by-elections on Thursday to establish who will take the Lerwick South and Shetland Central seats.

A total of five polling stations were opened – in Burra, Tingwall and Scalloway for the Shetland Central poll, and in Gulberwick Hall and Gilbertson Park for Lerwick South.

The doors opened at 7am on Thursday morning, with voting due to run until 10pm.

Voters were being asked to list their preferred candidates from one to five, and are free to rank as many – or as few – as they like.

Votes will be counted in the town hall on Friday, with a declaration expected before noon.

Papers will be counted electronically – the same method used in the 2017 council elections.

It follows a Lerwick South hustings debate on Saturday, in which poverty and climate change dominated discussions.

The candidates in Shetland Central are: Julie Buchan (independent), Johan Adamson (independent), Stewart Douglas (SNP), Moraig Lyall (independent) and Gordon Laverie (independent).

Those standing in Lerwick South are: Gary Robinson (independent), Frances Valente (independent), Arwed Wenger (independent), Caroline Henderson (independent) and Stephen Flaws (independent).

Tags:
By-election
Hustings
Lerwick South
Shetland Central

More articles about By-election, Hustings, Lerwick South and Shetland Central

Poverty and climate change dominate hustings meeting
Poverty and climate change dominate hustings meeting
02/11/2019
Burgess steps down as SIC member for Shetland Central
Burgess steps down as SIC member for Shetland Central
20/09/2019
Adamson and Thomson consider campaigning again in future
Adamson and Thomson consider campaigning again in future
29/08/2019
Count taking place in Shetland by-election
Count taking place in Shetland by-election
29/08/2019
By-election vote under way
By-election vote under way
29/08/2019
Suggestion of constitutional outrage is ‘absurd’, says Tory candidate
Suggestion of constitutional outrage is ‘absurd’, says Tory candidate
28/08/2019

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top