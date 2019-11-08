Entries open for 2020 Shetland Times calendar competition

Shetland Times readers are once again invited to enter their photograph submissions for the chance to be featured in next year’s calendar.

The glossy 2020 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period and could feature one of your images.

If you have a stunning photo that captures the essence of the isles then why not send it for consideration?

It could be a scenic shot or a spectacular wildlife image or maybe you have a photo that tells a story about life in Shetland.

The photo must be taken in the isles and be landscape-format rather than portrait.

A high-resolution version will be required, and entrants are asked to send in a maximum of three submissions per person.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected before readers get to vote for their favourite at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout next year.

Steve Birrell’s drone-image of Sumburgh Head was the 2019 winner, with over 40 per cent of the public vote, and entrants are now encouraged to get their submissions for a crack at this year’s calendar.

Entries can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title or by sending your files at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/ send.

The closing date is Monday 18th November.