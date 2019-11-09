10th November 2019
Anderson Butchers moving out of town

Anderson Butchers are relocating from Lerwick back to their Whiteness premises.

The butchers said they had decided to relocate due to the current economic climate, in a notice to Lerwick customers.

The relocation takes effect from 4pm Saturday 16th November.

Their produce will continue to be available in Lerwick at Bolts Mini Market and Sound Service Station, with Christmas order forms also available at the service station, which will be the main Lerwick collection point for Christmas orders.

