Christmas Craft Fair pulls in the crowds

Visitors have turned up in impressive numbers to this year’s Christmas Craft Fair.

The annual event, which is organised by Shetland Arts and Crafts Association, takes place in the Clickimin Centre and brings together craft makers from across the isles.

The Christmas Fair has been as busy as ever this year, with queues reportedly out the door when it opened on Friday evening and plenty of people milling around the hall on Saturday.

Organisers say they expect about 4,000 people to visit this year’s craft fair, with stalls showing artisan wares across two halls.

Cecil Tait, Shetland Arts and Crafts chair, described it as their “biggest event on the calendar”.

After opening on Friday evening, the fair runs until 6pm on Saturday and between 11am-5pm on Sunday.

More in next week’s edition of The Shetland Times.