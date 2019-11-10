WATCH: Shetland pays its respects to the fallen

Crowds gathered in Lerwick on Sunday morning to remember those who paid the ultimate price for their country.

On Remembrance Sunday, islanders fell silent outside the town hall at 11am to pay their respects.

Members of the Royal British Legion, along with army cadets, uniformed youth organisations and veterans’ associations representatives, led by Lerwick Brass Band, had marched from Fort Charlotte to the town hall to mark the 101st anniversary of the end of World War One.

The Last Post was played outside the town hall, which is traditionally played at the graveside at military funerals, followed by Reveille, a song played at sunrise to wake the troops.

Church of Scotland minister Dr Frances Henderson led the remembrance service, telling the crowd who had gathered: “We will remember them.”

Invoking the memory of the fallen, she said: “For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

Wreath laying was led by the lord lieutenant, Bobby Hunter, along with Shetland Islands Council, the Royal British Legion, Lovat Scouts Association, the Royal Air Force Association, Merchant Navy Association, G Troop, 105 Regiment, Royal Artillery, HM Coastguard, Police Scotland, RNMDSF, Salvation Army, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, British Red Cross, RVS, Shetland Troop, Orkney & Shetland Battery RA ACF, youth organisations and the Anderson High School.

Following the wreaths being laid the Piper’s Lament and the National Anthem were played.