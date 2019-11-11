Conservatives announce general election candidate

The Scottish Conservatives have picked their election candidate for the upcoming general election.

Orkney resident Jenny Fairbairn will fight the Northern Isles seat at next month’s election.

The retiree volunteers at the Salvation Army shop in Kirkwall, and was formerly a town councillor and mayor in Dunstable, along with being a district councillor in South Bedfordshire.

The 73-year-old grandmother has lived in Orkney for over 11 years, and chose to retire there after falling “in love with the islands” on a honeymoon with her husband Andy 50 years ago.

She said: “I want politics to focus on the issues that matter to people in our islands, but that won’t be able to happen while the other political parties are playing games on Brexit and on independence.

“Like many people, I am sick and tired of the shilly shallying around leaving the EU. I know there are some very strong views on both sides, but I think most people just want it sorted and the uncertainty to end.

“What worries me, and will worry a lot of people, is that Nicola Sturgeon has made it very clear that she’s willing to put Jeremy Corbyn into government, with the price being another independence referendum.

“With the Lib Dems not ruling out working with Corbyn, only the Scottish Conservatives stand against that nightmare Sturgeon/Corbyn pact and another vote on breaking up the UK.

“A vote for the Scottish Conservatives is a vote to get Brexit sorted, to say no to Nicola Sturgeon and her plans for another divisive referendum on independence and to get the focus back on the issues that most local folk worry about.”

Shetland Conservative and Unionist Association chairman Maurice Mullay added: “I am delighted Jenny has been chosen as our candidate.

“This election is a chance to end the uncertainty over Brexit by electing a government which will honour the result of the EU referendum, and only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives is a vote for a party committed to doing that.”

Four other candidates are also contesting the Northern Isles seat: Liberal Democrat incumbent Alistair Carmichael, Robert Leslie for the SNP, Scottish Labour’s Coilla Drake and independent David Barnard.