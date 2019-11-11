Flu vaccination for some children delayed

NHS Shetland has warned of delays over a children’s nasal flu vaccine.

Public health consultant Dr Susan Laidlaw has highlighted a “nationwide” issue with supplies of the vaccine, Fluenz.

The shortage means the vaccination of primary school-aged children in some schools will be delayed.

Dr Laidlaw said priority would be given to those most at risk – those aged from two to five, as well as those with underlying health conditions.

“This situation is affecting all boards, and unfortunately there is nothing we can do to speed up our vaccine deliveries,” she said.

“We have already vaccinated more than 700 children in school and, as soon as there is a sufficient supply available, vaccination of school-aged children will continue.”

Children at increased risk because of underlying health conditions will be asked to visit their GP practice or a dedicated clinic.

Dr Laidlaw said Health Protection Scotland advice was that, in most years, flu does not start circulating before December, and is often later in the isles.

“Once the vaccines arrive we will move quickly to vaccinate all the remaining eligible children,” she said.

Supplies of the vaccines for adults are not affected.