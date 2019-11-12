Man taken to hospital after van collides with concrete block

A man has been taken to hospital with back injuries after his van collided with a concrete block near Sandwick.

Police said the collision occurred on the A970 close to Sandwick at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, when the van left the road and hit the block.

The male driver has since been taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment, they said.

Fire services also confirmed that two appliances had been called to the South Sandwick Junction to a road traffic collision this afternoon.