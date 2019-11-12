12th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Man taken to hospital after van collides with concrete block

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A man has been taken to hospital with back injuries after his van collided with a concrete block near Sandwick.

Police said the collision occurred on the A970 close to Sandwick at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, when the van left the road and hit the block.

The male driver has since been taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment, they said.

Fire services also confirmed that two appliances had been called to the South Sandwick Junction to a road traffic collision this afternoon.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top