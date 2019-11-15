Custody for man who jumped before moving cars

A man who repeatedly jumped in front of moving traffic and caused cars to take evasive action has been remanded in custody.

Grant Huntington, 31, of Ladies Drive had his sentence deferred when he appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court before Honorary Sheriff Malcolm Bell.

Huntington, who was representing himself, told the court he had been “full of drink and valium” when he admitted behaving in the threatening or abusive manner on Ladies Drive in the town on 4th November.

During the incident he blocked the path of one vehicle and banged on its window.

Honorary Sheriff Bell said the fact that Huntington had only been granted bail last month meant he had to deny him his liberty.

“Frankly I’m left with no alternative than to remand you in custody.”

Huntington will appear in court again on 4th December.