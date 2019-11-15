Smith will fight Shetland and Orkney seat for Brexit Party

A sixth candidate joined the contest for the Northern Isles seat at Westminister with former Ukip man Robert Smith deciding to stand for the Brexit Party.

He joins independent David Barnard, Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat), Coilla Drake (Labour), Robert Leslie (SNP) and Jenny Fairbairn (Conservative). All six candidates are based in Orkney.

The deadline for nominations was 4pm yesterday and Mr Smith entered the fray just after The Shetland Times went to press.

The UK General Election will take place on Thursday 12th December.