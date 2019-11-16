16th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Architect appointed to design new Fair Isle Bird Observatory

1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Plans to rebuild the Fair Isle Bird Observatory, which was completely destroyed by a fire in March, have taken a step further with the appointment of an architect.

According to the project directors the aim is to have a new building in place in time for the 2021 season.

Little could be done as the Fair Isle Bird Observatory was destroyed by fire in March.

No decisions have been made yet about the layout or construction but the hope is to have it even better than the previous building. Detailed drawings could be ready for planning application to be lodged next spring.

The building which burnt down this year was the third observatory on Fair Isle. The original centre, basically a collection of huts, was established by ornithologist George Waterston in 1948.

In 1968 a new observatory was built, but eventually that became inadequate and was replaced by a £4 million building which opened in 2010 and had capacity for up to £36 visitors.

The fire which destroyed the centre in March was devastating. Firefighters worked through the day on Sunday 10th March to try and save it, but by the following morning the building had been reduced to rubble and ashes.

Observatory warden David Parnaby, his wife Susannah and their two children lost their home in the blaze.

One of those who witnessed the destruction was Fair Isle ferry skipper Neil Thomson, who said: “We just watched the fire progress relentlessly and just felt extremely hopeless.”

Tags:
Fair Isle Bird Observatory
George Waterston

More articles about Fair Isle Bird Observatory and George Waterston

Fair Isle Bird Observatory destroyed by fire
Fair Isle Bird Observatory destroyed by fire
11/03/2019
Fire fighters flown to Fair Isle blaze
Fire fighters flown to Fair Isle blaze
10/03/2019

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

One comment

  1. john ridland

    Water storage tank and a sprinkler system,,,,,,,, !

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top