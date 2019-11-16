16th November 2019
Inverness boat Rosebloom aground on Soldian rock

The Rosebloom stuck on the Soldian with one of the Lerwick Harbour tugs keeping watch. Photo: Nate Bryant

An Inverness-registered fishing boat went aground on a rock north of Lerwick Harbour early on Saturday morning.

The Rosebloom (INS 353) hit the rock, known as the “Soldian”, at around 1am.

The Rosebloom stuck fast on the Soldian. Photo: Sydney Sinclair

The Lerwick lifeboat and the two Lerwick Port Authority tugs Kebister and Knab were called out but were unable to get the boat towed off.

The Rosebloom was still aground at 11am on Saturday and another attempt to get her off is expected at the next high tide, which will be around 1pm.

