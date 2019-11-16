Top Scottish honour for isles diabetes nurse

A diabetes nurse specialist in Shetland has been selected as Nurse of the Year at the Scottish Health Awards.

Alison Irvine was awarded the accolade in recognition of the work she does with NHS Shetland to support people with diabetes and manage their condition and live healthy, active lives.

Mrs Irvine, who received her award at a ceremony at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Thursday evening, said she felt “gob-smacked” to be selected.

She said: “This is a fantastic honour and a huge thing for me personally. What I must say is thank you to NHS Shetland who have trained me and supported me over many years. I am so proud to work where I do.”

Mrs Irvine has held the post for nearly a decade but said in a recent interview that her interest in diabetes started 20 years ago.

NHS Shetland director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said it was great recognition for all Mrs Irvine’s hard work over that period.

“Alison truly has helped transform people’s lives,” she added.