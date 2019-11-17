Hockey side through to District Cup last eight

The Shetland Ladies hockey team defeated Dunfermline Carnegie on Sunday to reach the last eight of the Scottish District Cup.

In the match, played at the Aberdeen Sports Village, Shetland led 5-1 at half-time which proved to be the final score.

Goals were scored by Kristan Robertson, Emma Michael, Lorrie Robertson, Aimee Keith and Maggie Kay Irvine.

Coach Derek Leask said it was an excellent performance by the Shetland players, but it was the proverbial “game of halves” as their opponents simply packed their defence in the second half to keep the score respectable.

The Shetland squad will find out their quarter-final opponents shortly.

The squad comprised: Megan Nicholson (Spurs), Vicky Wiseman (Burra), Laura Nicolson (Burra), Rhiannon Inkster (Spurs, captain), Janetta Williamson (Delting), Lynsey Morrison (Spurs), Susan Morrison (Spurs), Kayleigh Irvine (Zetland), Aimee Keith (Zetland), Victoria Duthie (Whalsay), Maggie Irvine (Whalsay), Emma Michael (Spurs), Sarah Williamson (Burra), Lorrie Robertson (Burra), Kristan Robertson (Burra), Julie Kirkness (Delting).