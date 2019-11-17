18th November 2019
Oil worker airlifted to Lerwick from offshore platform

in News

The coastguard helicopter was called out late on Saturday evening to airlift a worker from an offshore oil platform said to be 100 miles northeast of Sumburgh.

According to the coastguard the person, who was in need of medical attention, was landed at Clickimin in Lerwick around 11.30pm and taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

• The coastguard no longer names any platforms or vessels from which workers are airlifted, only their rough location.

