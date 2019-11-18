Inspection report gave child’s identity, says Campbell

A letter of complaint is to be sent to the Care Inspectorate after a councillor said a child had been identified in an external audit report.

Peter Campbell said he was left “appalled” by the Care Inspectorate after it released reports on two settings in the outer isles.

The Lerwick South member said two “very positive” reports had been compiled.

But he added: “I’d like to request a letter be sent to the Care Inspectorate. For years Education Scotland and HMI [Her Majesty’s Inspectors] have worked hard to protect the identity of individuals.

“I’m quite appalled to find in these reports we can actually identify an individual child and their gender.”

He described the error as “quite unacceptable”.

Chairman George Smith said Mr Campbell had made a good point. The call for a letter was given unanimous support by members.