18th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

New head teacher appointed to Foula

New head teacher appointed to Foula
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The school in Foula will be getting a new head teacher by the end of this year, with a long-running struggle to find someone to fill the rural post finally coming to an end.

Members of the education and families committee heard on Monday that a number of staff vacancies were being recruited to.

It comes as children’s services have forecast a £68,000 revenue underspend, with the recruitment to staff vacancies described as one of the key drivers in that.

Director Helen Budge said two attempts had been made to recruit a head teacher to Foula.

“We have now been successful, and a new head teacher will take up the post by the end of this year,” she said.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top