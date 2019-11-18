New head teacher appointed to Foula

The school in Foula will be getting a new head teacher by the end of this year, with a long-running struggle to find someone to fill the rural post finally coming to an end.

Members of the education and families committee heard on Monday that a number of staff vacancies were being recruited to.

It comes as children’s services have forecast a £68,000 revenue underspend, with the recruitment to staff vacancies described as one of the key drivers in that.

Director Helen Budge said two attempts had been made to recruit a head teacher to Foula.

“We have now been successful, and a new head teacher will take up the post by the end of this year,” she said.