19th November 2019
Humpback spotted breaching off Fetlar

A humpback whale has been spotted breaching in a spectacular way right here in Shetland.

This impressive sight was photographed off the north shore of Fetlar by Brydon Thomason, owner and guide at Shetland Nature, and posted to his Facebook page.

It has since been liked and shared by hundreds of people.

Humpback whale breaching off Fetlar (Brydon Thomason).

In his post, the naturalist called it a “spectacular example” of the “amazing wildlife” in the isles, Scotland and the UK overall.

The whale was one of three they spent time with and put on this show after over an hour watching them. They had just been about to leave when they caught the sight.

There are currently several in Shetland, he said, with a minimum of six at least that have been reported at any one time from different locations.

The photographer said he had been lucky enough to photograph them tail fluke, their pectoral fins, spy-hop, but had never seen them breach so close, which he called “truly tremendous”.

