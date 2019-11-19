Pay dispute moves closer to resolution

The air traffic controllers pay dispute has moved a step closer to resolution, with a work to rule due to end at close of play on Tuesday.

It follows talks between Prospect and the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) aimed at ending a dispute which has rumbled on for most of the year.

Prospect say a “preliminary agreement” has been reached which will form the basis of an offer to be put to its members.

The union insists a number of details need to be concluded. Further discussions are due to take place this week, and a ballot is expected to follow.

A statement from the union said: “As a result Prospect has decided to suspend our work to rule whilst we consult our members. The work to rule will end at 5pm on 19 November.