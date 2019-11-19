19th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Pay dispute moves closer to resolution

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The air traffic controllers pay dispute has moved a step closer to resolution, with a work to rule due to end at close of play on Tuesday.

It follows talks between Prospect and the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) aimed at ending a dispute which has rumbled on for most of the year.

Prospect say a “preliminary agreement” has been reached which will form the basis of an offer to be put to its members.

The union insists a number of details need to be concluded. Further discussions are due to take place this week, and a ballot is expected to follow.

A statement from the union said: “As a result Prospect has decided to suspend our work to rule whilst we consult our members. The work to rule will end at 5pm on 19 November.

Tags:
Air Traffic Controllers
HIAL
Prospect Union
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Air Traffic Controllers, HIAL, Prospect Union and Sumburgh Airport

Loganair adds extra flights but cancels one route due to industrial action
Loganair adds extra flights but cancels one route due to industrial action
10/09/2019
Air traffic controllers reject Hial pay offer
Air traffic controllers reject Hial pay offer
04/09/2019
Air traffic controllers reject Hial pay offer
Air traffic controllers reject Hial pay offer
28/06/2019
Bristow helicopter lands after ‘on-board emergency’
Bristow helicopter lands after ‘on-board emergency’
19/06/2019
Sumburgh Airport strike called off
Sumburgh Airport strike called off
05/06/2019
Strikes loom as air traffic controllers’ pay talks collapse
Strikes loom as air traffic controllers’ pay talks collapse
03/05/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top