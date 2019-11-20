Double assault in Lerwick nightclub

A young man who punched one of his victims to the ground and permanently disfigured another with a glass bottle at a Lerwick nightclub has been ordered to pay them £1,000 worth of compensation.

Lewis John Wallace Fraser, of Nederdale, Lerwick, will have to pay the victim he punched to the floor in Posers nightclub £200 and the other, who he threw a bottle at, £800.

The 20-year-old was also handed a community payback order of 120 hours unpaid work at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Both incidents took place in the early hours of the morning on the 24th March at Posers.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said that following the incidents Fraser’s first victim had a badly swollen nose, which could possibly require some form of correction in the future, while the second was bruised, had lacerations and a cut on the side of his nose two inches long that had left him permanently scarred.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Fraser “no doubt immediately regretted” his actions and was so offended by them that he felt “physically sick”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted that Fraser had accepted full responsibility at an early stage.

Addressing Fraser, Sheriff Cruickshank also accepted that “the remorse appears to be entirely genuine on your part”.