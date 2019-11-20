Man smashed newsagent’s window

Smashing a newsagent’s window landed one man a £200 fine at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Thomas Currie, of Stennestwatt, pleaded guilty to causing the damage to JJ Taylor’s newsagents on Commercial Road earlier this year.

The 27-year-old committed the offence on June 1st, with procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie saying it was a “simple case of him playing the fool”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank accepted that Currie had paid the £150 damage for the window in full, and handed him a reduced financial penalty of £200.