22nd November 2019
BT broadband bid announcement ‘good news’, says isles MSP

BT has been announced as the preferred bidder for a superfast broadband programme expected to boost connectivity in the isles and north of Scotland.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has called the announcement “good news”, with BT now in line to carry out the north lot of the R100 procurement.

The Scottish government’s broadband scheme aims to deliver superfast access to 100 per cent of communities in Scotland.

“It’s good news that a preferred bidder has finally been announced,” said the Lib Dem MSP.

However, she also criticised procurement delays.

“This Government’s extensive delays during procurement must be compensated by a speedy roll-out learning from the experience BT has gained working in rural areas.

“The promise to reach all premises by the end of 2021 has already been dropped so islanders will expect detailed plans to be brought forward for when they can expect to be connected. That must be done through an “outside in” approach to get to the hardest to reach and left behind areas first.”

Paul Wheelhouse, islands minister, made the R100 programme announcement on Thursday.

