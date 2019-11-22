Lerwick misses out on most beautiful high street to Kirkwall

Lerwick has narrowly missed out on being named the most beautiful Scottish high street to its Northern Isles’ neighbour.

Kirkwall’s high street was named the most beautiful in the country, receiving 21% of the vote, compared to 18% for Commercial Street.

Lerwick’s high street was one of eight shortlisted for the award.

The other towns shortlisted by the judging panel were Ayr, Innerleithen, Linlithgow, Lanark, Milngavie and Rothesay.

Last year’s winner was the Aberdeenshire town of Turriff.

The competition was run by two organisations: Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Nearly 5,000 votes were cast in the poll.