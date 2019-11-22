Oldbury clinches Sportsperson as 2019 awards given out

The 2019 Shetland Sports Awards were awarded on Friday night at the Clickimin Bowls Hall, with competitors from all over the isles coming together to celebrate another famous year for sport in Shetland.

Former MSP Tavish Scott, currently working for Scottish Rugby and bringing the Calcutta Cup with him for the awards, hosted the Friday evening event, with Olympic gold medal winning rower Dame Katherine Grainger on hand to help present.

Shetland Times editor Adam Civico gave an opening speech, thanking everyone for a record year for nominations, and told the crowd that the awards night “keeps getting better and better”.

He wished all of the prospective nominees good luck.

Mr Scott then interviewed Ms Grainger after a short but inspirational video of her 2012 gold-medal winning race played in front of an appreciative audience.

She joked that she watches that video “three or four times a day”.

Ms Grainger admitted that she was “not a natural” when she started rowing at university, only joining the rowing club because they had offered her a free drink, but talked the audience through her incredible career, dealing with intense rivalries and poked fun at Mr Scott’s political career.

Winners of the 2019 Shetland Sport Awards:

Young Volunteer of the Year – Eve Wiseman

Volunteer of the Year – Glenn Gilfillan

Technical Official of the Year – Jim Robertson

Coach of the Year – Maggie Kay Irvine and Abby Irvine.

Young Team of the Year – The Shetland junior inter-county hockey team.

Team of the Year – Shetland netball.

Lifetime Endeavour – Sandy and Sheila Peterson.

Young Sportsperson of the Year – Katie Dinwoodie.

Sportsperson of the Year – Edward Oldbury.