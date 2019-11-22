Man charged with attempting to steal from cake fridge

A man who allegedly tried to steal from the Lerwick cake fridge has appeared in court.

Trevor William Couper, of Meadowfield Crescent, Scalloway, is charged with attempting to steal from the cake fridge on St Olaf Street in September this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The 26-year old also faced 10 other charges at court on Friday, all of which he pleaded not guilty to.

These include eight charges of scratching the body work of cars along North Road, with all of the incidents alleged to have taken place between June and August.

Couper is also alleged to have stolen alcohol from the Co-op in Lerwick on August 11th and November 16th.

He appeared at court from custody and was refused bail.

The trial is scheduled for December 19th.