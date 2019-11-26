Man released on bail after £37,000 of drugs seized by police

A man has been released on bail after £37,000 worth of heroin and cannabis was seized at the Aberdeen ferry terminal.

Marc Smith, 22, made no plea when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon.

The court appearance comes after drugs, believed to be destined for Shetland, with an estimated street value of £37,000 were seized by police at Aberdeen ferry terminal on Sunday.

Commenting on the drugs haul, enquiry officer John Hampton said: “We will carry out disruption tactics like this as often as we can to stop criminals bringing harm and misery to our communities.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”