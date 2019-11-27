27th November 2019
Murder accused pair will go on trial in April

Two people suspected of killing Lerwick woman Tracey Walker on 30th July this year are to stand trial for murder.

Ross MacDougall, 31, and Dawn Smith, 28, will go to trial on 14th April next year.

Prosecutors claimed that 40-year-old Ms Walker suffered blunt force trauma “by means unknown”, had her neck compressed and was repeatedly struck with a knife.

It was also stated that MacDougall and Smith tried to rob Miss Walker of money.

The alleged murder was said to have occurred at Ladies Drive in Lerwick.

The pair are further accused of assaulting Gary Latham there on the same day. The charge includes claims they brandished a knife at him and did intend to rob him.

They are also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice after the alleged killing. It was said they asked a man to provide an alibi, a change of clothes and a bag.

Prosecutors claimed this was to help “conceal and destroy evidence” as well as “avoid detection”.

MacDougall alone faces a separate allegation of taking a car from a house in Lerwick.

Smith is also charged with having a knife in a public place.

The pair denied the accusations during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Lord Turnbull fixed a trial due to begin on 14th April next year in Livingston.

