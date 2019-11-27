Poll: Vote for the 2020 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

After much deliberation, the final shortlist for the 2020 Shetland Times calendar competition has been decided.

More than 120 pictures were submitted for this year’s calendar competition, and Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson has helped to whittle that list down to a shortlist of twelve.

A wide variety of quality entries captured this year included incredible local landscapes, stunning aerial drone shots and stills of wildlife in motion.

It is now up to you to decide who will take top billing on the 2020 Shetland Times calendar.

Click on any of the images for a closer look and cast your votes using the survey below – voting closes at 11am on Thursday 28th November.