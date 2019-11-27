Poll: Vote for the 2020 Shetland Times Calendar Competition
After much deliberation, the final shortlist for the 2020 Shetland Times calendar competition has been decided.
More than 120 pictures were submitted for this year’s calendar competition, and Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson has helped to whittle that list down to a shortlist of twelve.
A wide variety of quality entries captured this year included incredible local landscapes, stunning aerial drone shots and stills of wildlife in motion.
It is now up to you to decide who will take top billing on the 2020 Shetland Times calendar.
Click on any of the images for a closer look and cast your votes using the survey below – voting closes at 11am on Thursday 28th November.
Cracking selection of entries again this year! I actually like them all, but I’ve voted for Andrew Simpson’s because I’d like to see a bright and colourful image on the Calendar.
Great Photos
This truly expresses the power of sea against land that is Shetland. Eshaness is stunning ( although I am a biased resident) and recognised globally.
All the pictures are lovely, it’s great to see the Islands through others eyes.
Absolutely stunning photo! A must visit place. A photo like this could encourage others to go there. Worth every step! It only took me 45 years to do!’ 🤦♀️
Stunning view from the air
Fantastic photo
Striking colour
Excellent use of light. This photo captures the Shetland atmosphere perfectly!
I love pictures if the island from the air.