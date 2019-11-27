27th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Poll: Vote for the 2020 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

Poll: Vote for the 2020 Shetland Times Calendar Competition
9 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

After much deliberation, the final shortlist for the 2020 Shetland Times calendar competition has been decided.

More than 120 pictures were submitted for this year’s calendar competition, and Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson has helped to whittle that list down to a shortlist of twelve.

A wide variety of quality entries captured this year included incredible local landscapes, stunning aerial drone shots and stills of wildlife in motion.

It is now up to you to decide who will take top billing on the 2020 Shetland Times calendar.

Click on any of the images for a closer look and cast your votes using the survey below – voting closes at 11am on Thursday 28th November.

 

Tags:
Shetland Times Calendar Competition

More articles about Shetland Times Calendar Competition

Entries open for 2020 Shetland Times calendar competition
Entries open for 2020 Shetland Times calendar competition
08/11/2019
Voting open in Shetland Times 2018 Calendar competition
Voting open in Shetland Times 2018 Calendar competition
10/11/2017
‘Sunrise in Lerwick Harbour’ comes out on top in the 2017 calendar competition
‘Sunrise in Lerwick Harbour’ comes out on top in the 2017 calendar competition
26/10/2016

9 comments

  1. Steve Birrell

    Cracking selection of entries again this year! I actually like them all, but I’ve voted for Andrew Simpson’s because I’d like to see a bright and colourful image on the Calendar.

    Reply
  2. Ronnie Gair

    Great Photos

    Reply
  3. Susan Davidson

    This truly expresses the power of sea against land that is Shetland. Eshaness is stunning ( although I am a biased resident) and recognised globally.
    All the pictures are lovely, it’s great to see the Islands through others eyes.

    Reply
  4. Susan Anderson

    Absolutely stunning photo! A must visit place. A photo like this could encourage others to go there. Worth every step! It only took me 45 years to do!’ 🤦‍♀️

    Reply
  5. Paul Stewart

    Stunning view from the air

    Reply
  6. Lucy Mackay

    Fantastic photo

    Reply
  7. Randolph Ca'bbage

    Striking colour

    Reply
  8. Bart Seegers

    Excellent use of light. This photo captures the Shetland atmosphere perfectly!

    Reply
  9. Alison Blood

    I love pictures if the island from the air.

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top