27th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

World AIDS Day earmarked for this weekend

World AIDS Day earmarked for this weekend
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

World AIDS Day will be held on Sunday, with the theme this year focused on the role communities have played in tackling the condition.

The Open Peer Education Project is supporting the event, with an information display in Market House and promotion of an information video which has been dispatched to third sector organisations.

Prominent buildings such as the town hall in Lerwick, the Clickimin Broch and Mareel are due to be lit up red from dusk on Saturday until dawn on Monday.

Public health specialist Wendy Hatrick said raising awareness of the day helped keep HIV and AIDS in people’s minds, and could lead to conversations about the risk of contracting HIV through unprotected sex or sharing needles.

“There are 5,568 people in Scotland who have been diagnosed and are living with HIV,” Ms Hatrick said.

“In recent years, advances in, and better access to, HIV treatment have continued to save lives.”

This year has seen 267 new reports of HIV diagnoses in Scotland.

Only “a small number of people” are known to have HIV in the isles.

But Ms Hatrick warned: “We don’t know how many people are infected but have never been tested. Having a blood test is the only way to find out if you have HIV, and the earlier it is diagnosed the earlier treatment can start, allowing for a long healthy life to be lived.”

Anyone concerned they might have been exposed to HIV are being advised to seek medical advice. Confidential advice, testing and treatment is available through GP surgeries and also through the Shetland Sexual Health and Wellbeing Clinic.

Tags:
Clickimin Broch
Mareel
Town Hall
Wendy Hatrick
World AIDS Day

More articles about Clickimin Broch, Mareel, Town Hall, Wendy Hatrick and World AIDS Day

Wildlife film festival to screen at Mareel on Tuesday
Wildlife film festival to screen at Mareel on Tuesday
17/11/2019
Bain will join Möller and Molsky at Mareel gig
Bain will join Möller and Molsky at Mareel gig
22/10/2019
Kinnaris Quintet to star at Mareel’s Hogmanay show
Kinnaris Quintet to star at Mareel’s Hogmanay show
09/10/2019
Clickimin Broch lights vandalised again
Clickimin Broch lights vandalised again
08/10/2019
Town hall clock lit red for two causes
Town hall clock lit red for two causes
04/10/2019
Chatty Man to come to Shetland
Chatty Man to come to Shetland
16/07/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top