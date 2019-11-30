WATCH: Santa the star as Christmas lights switched on

Santa Claus, vikings and a goat were all on show on Saturday afternoon for the annual Christmas parade and the switching-on of the town’s festive lights, held at the Market Cross.

Excited bairns and shoppers gathered along Commercial Street to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus, who was brought into the harbour on the Lerwick Lifeboat, as he signalled the start of the Christmas countdown with a colourful procession along ‘da street’.

The 2019 Lerwick Jarl Squad, bairns from the Peerie Foxes nursery and the Love from Shetland mascot, Connor the goat, also took part in heralding the start of the festive season.

A crowd of more than one hundred braved the cold to line the street and cheer on Santa as he made his way in towards the Market Cross this year.

