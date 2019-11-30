1st December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Santa the star as Christmas lights switched on

WATCH: Santa the star as Christmas lights switched on
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Santa Claus, vikings and a goat were all on show on Saturday afternoon for the annual Christmas parade and the switching-on of the town’s festive lights, held at the Market Cross.

Excited bairns and shoppers gathered along Commercial Street to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus, who was brought into the harbour on the Lerwick Lifeboat, as he signalled the start of the Christmas countdown with a colourful procession along ‘da street’.

The 2019 Lerwick Jarl Squad, bairns from the Peerie Foxes nursery and the Love from Shetland mascot, Connor the goat, also took part in heralding the start of the festive season.

A crowd of more than one hundred braved the cold to line the street and cheer on Santa as he made his way in towards the Market Cross this year.

 

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

 

Tags:
christmas parade

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top