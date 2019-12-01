1st December 2019
Witnesses sought after Tresta incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person, or persons, gained unauthorised entry to a property in Tresta.

The incident, which occurred some time between the 20th and 29th November, involved a “person or persons” rummaging through various rooms of a house in the Tresta area after gaining unauthorised access.

“It is believed to potentially be a group of youths from the nearby area”, a police statement said.

Any local residents or passers-by with any information related to this incident are asked to contact the non-emergency police number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

