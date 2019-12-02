Perez returns for two more series, BBC confirms

Two more series of murder-mystery drama Shetland are to be filmed in the isles, the BBC has confirmed.

Douglas Henshall will reprise his role as DI Jimmy Perez with actors Alison O’Donnell and Shetlander Steven Robertson also signed up to continue.

Based on Ann Cleeves’ novels, five series have already been broadcast with the show – and the stunning isles’ landscapes that serve as a backdrop – having won fans around the world.

Film crews will return to the isles next year to make series six, with the seventh installment being made in 2021. Locations around Shetland and in Scotland will be used.

Each series will feature six hour-long episodes, made by Silverprint Pictures.

BBC drama commissioning editor for Scotland Gaynor Holmes said: “We are really proud of Shetland, the crime series led by DI Perez and his team has proved hugely popular with audiences both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK.”

Both new series will be created by David Kane (Stonemouth, The Field of Blood) who has worked on every series.

Silverprint Pictures executive producer Kate Bartlett said: “I’m so thrilled to be making two more series of Shetland for the BBC, with our wonderful Scottish cast and crew. David Kane creates distinctive and emotionally complex narratives that unfold against the stunning, evocative landscapes of Shetland, with DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) at the heart of it all.”