Perez returns for two more series, BBC confirms
Two more series of murder-mystery drama Shetland are to be filmed in the isles, the BBC has confirmed.
Douglas Henshall will reprise his role as DI Jimmy Perez with actors Alison O’Donnell and Shetlander Steven Robertson also signed up to continue.
Based on Ann Cleeves’ novels, five series have already been broadcast with the show – and the stunning isles’ landscapes that serve as a backdrop – having won fans around the world.
Film crews will return to the isles next year to make series six, with the seventh installment being made in 2021. Locations around Shetland and in Scotland will be used.
Each series will feature six hour-long episodes, made by Silverprint Pictures.
BBC drama commissioning editor for Scotland Gaynor Holmes said: “We are really proud of Shetland, the crime series led by DI Perez and his team has proved hugely popular with audiences both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK.”
Both new series will be created by David Kane (Stonemouth, The Field of Blood) who has worked on every series.
Silverprint Pictures executive producer Kate Bartlett said: “I’m so thrilled to be making two more series of Shetland for the BBC, with our wonderful Scottish cast and crew. David Kane creates distinctive and emotionally complex narratives that unfold against the stunning, evocative landscapes of Shetland, with DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) at the heart of it all.”
Have thoroughly enjoyed watching the series and recognising many of the places I used to live and those I revisited with my eldest daughter to show where her grandmother spent some of her life at Chanonry and Lerwick. I remember collecting moss used to dye the tweed, and clearly remember the women “Walking the Tweed” and singing while they worked. Mum was Gracie Black, Grandad was Edmund Black a lightkeeper at Chanonry. We now live in Western Australia. It saddened me to see the deterioration of many of the Lighthouses we visited now in my 70’s. Obviously they no longer are held in the esteem demonstrated in my time there as a child when they were proudly maintained by the remarkable families who lived there often in harsh weather that only comes from the Atlantic Ocean. My Daughter Peta climbed down to Bain’s Beach to taste the water next to the “Boat House” that was home to Perez in the series. The visit to the Museum was a highlight of our trip which was all too short but left many reasons to return.