2nd December 2019
Public art trail to run through Lerwick centre

Three contemporary artists and one art group are to create a public trail of art that will run through the centre of Lerwick.

The LOCUS art scheme, a collaboration between Shetland Arts and Living Lerwick, will see different artists exhibit “adventurous installations” in various sites to “inspire imagination and bring new footfall” to the street.

One of artist Joseph Ingleby’s structures, entitled ‘Slipstream’, at Dalmarnock Bridge.

Award-winning sculptor Joseph Ingleby, artist Kenny Hunter, visual artist David Lemm and Edinburgh-based art collective Civic Soup will all create different installations based around the key themes of ‘where we are, where we’re going and where we’ve come from’.

Work on the project is due to begin this month and will involve residents, community organisations and businesses from across Lerwick.

Shetland Arts exhibition manager Jane Matthews said that the installations will “pay homage to the industries, buildings and businesses which make the town a great place to live, work, study and visit”.

“The works installed will act as new wayfinding points, meeting places and photo opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

“In the high season and other busy events, we hope that LOCUS will become part of the visitor experience, increasing the dwell time in Lerwick town centre, encouraging spend in our local shops, cafes and restaurants.”

