Caution urged at community council over ‘dodgy vans’

Police Scotland’s annual effort to curb drink or drug driving was highlighted in the town hall on Monday night – as well as “dodgy” vans driven by unscrupulous tradesmen.

Information was on offer during the December meeting of Lerwick Community Council, where members were also given an update on last month’s crime figures.

Police Constable Daniel Drummond said officers were focusing on a winter road safety effort as well as the regular drink and drug driving campaign during the festive period.

He said the safety campaign was “aimed at ensuring drivers are as prepared as they can be for winter weather and poor driving conditions”.

“The emphasis is on education and advice,” he told members.

Meanwhile the annual drink and drug driving campaign is due to continue into the new year.

Mr Drummond also pointed to a more general festive safety campaign, details of which – he said – were on the Police Scotland website.

His comments come after 243 incidents were reported in Lerwick during November.

These included five theft by shoplifting incidents, six assaults and three vandalisms.

There were also four thefts, four breach of the peace incidents and one hate crime.

Road traffic offences included one drink driver and one speeding offence.

Community councillor Damien Ristori said he had been made aware of the vans.

“In the last few weeks there have been various reports about dodgy vans going about Shetland,” he said.

PC Daniel Drummond said intelligence was being gathered about the problem.