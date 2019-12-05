Brick thrown through Lerwick newsagent’s window

Police are appealing for witnesses after a brick was thrown through the shop window of a Lerwick newsagents.

The brick caused extensive damage to a display window at JJ Taylor Newsagents on Commercial Road.

The incident took place sometime between 10pm yesterday (Wednesday) and 7am on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.