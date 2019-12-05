5th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Brick thrown through Lerwick newsagent’s window

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Police are appealing for witnesses after a brick was thrown through the shop window of a Lerwick newsagents.

The brick caused extensive damage to a display window at JJ Taylor Newsagents on Commercial Road.

The incident took place sometime between 10pm yesterday (Wednesday) and 7am on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top