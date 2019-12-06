Carmichael calls IFS findings on SNP pledges a ‘bombshell’

Alistair Carmichael has called findings from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) on the SNP manifesto this week a “bombshell”.

SNP pledges could mean more austerity in an independent Scotland, according to the IFS.

It also said that the party’s policies were not costed, as some parties have done.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Orkney and Shetland said the IFS findings “strike at the heart of nationalist claims to be able to avoid tax rises and spending cuts in an independent Scotland”.

He added: “It seems that austerity for Scotland is perfectly fine if it is SNP-led austerity. The suggestion that SNP policy would also lead to increasing inequality only compounds the potential harm. The SNP like to say they offer an “escape” for Scotland. This looks more like escaping the frying pan to fall into the fire.”

“The SNP cannot even seem to tell us what their proposals would cost. The devil is always in the detail and it is concerning that Nicola Sturgeon wants to hide away the actual figures behind her policies. Perhaps it is because the sums just don’t add up.

“The inability to work out the price of their policies is a little ironic given the continuing drop in maths education under this SNP Government. It is increasingly clear that only the Liberal Democrats have a credible plan to fight inequality and build a brighter future for our country.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser called the findings a “humiliation” for the SNP leader.

SNP economy spokeswoman and deputy Westminster leader Kirsty Blackman has defended her party’s plans.

She said the SNP’s manifesto was “an ambitious and wide-ranging plan to end austerity, invest in our NHS and increase household incomes”.