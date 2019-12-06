6th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Date set for helicopter crash hearing

Date set for helicopter crash hearing
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a fatal helicopter crash which killed four people off Sumburgh in 2013 has moved a step closer.

The Crown Office says procedural hearings are due to take place next month. These are hearings which take place before the inquiry gets fully underway.

Duncan Munro, Gary McCrossan, Sarah Darnley and George Allison all died when the Super Puma aircraft they were traveling in crashed at Garths Ness.

The helicopter was flying from the Borgsten Dolphin platform east of the isles when the incident happened on 23rd August.

Eighteen people were onboard.

Next month’s procedural hearings will begin at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on 29th January.

The venue and dates for any further hearings and the full inquiry are expected to be confirmed due course.

A statement from the Crown Office read: “The Procurator Fiscal has initiated the judicial process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the four deaths that resulted from the Sumburgh helicopter crash.

“COPFS appreciates the importance of this inquiry to those affected. The nearest relatives of those who lost their lives have been informed of this development.

“The Crown is working closely with the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service who are responsible for scheduling all dates and the venue for the inquiry.”

Clockwise from top left: Gary McCrossan, 59; Duncan Munro, 46; Sarah Darnley, 45; George Allison, 57.

Tags:
Garths Ness
helicopter crash
Super Puma

More articles about Garths Ness, helicopter crash and Super Puma

Inquiry to be held into fatal helicopter crash
Inquiry to be held into fatal helicopter crash
12/06/2019
Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
29/03/2019
Scott makes renewed call for FAI into 2013 helicopter crash
Scott makes renewed call for FAI into 2013 helicopter crash
27/01/2018
Police probe alleged incident at Garths Ness buildings
Police probe alleged incident at Garths Ness buildings
25/06/2016
Fatal crash report criticises pilots
Fatal crash report criticises pilots
15/03/2016
Balpa alters stance on release of black box data
Balpa alters stance on release of black box data
31/10/2015

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top