Date set for helicopter crash hearing

An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a fatal helicopter crash which killed four people off Sumburgh in 2013 has moved a step closer.

The Crown Office says procedural hearings are due to take place next month. These are hearings which take place before the inquiry gets fully underway.

Duncan Munro, Gary McCrossan, Sarah Darnley and George Allison all died when the Super Puma aircraft they were traveling in crashed at Garths Ness.

The helicopter was flying from the Borgsten Dolphin platform east of the isles when the incident happened on 23rd August.

Eighteen people were onboard.

Next month’s procedural hearings will begin at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on 29th January.

The venue and dates for any further hearings and the full inquiry are expected to be confirmed due course.

A statement from the Crown Office read: “The Procurator Fiscal has initiated the judicial process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the four deaths that resulted from the Sumburgh helicopter crash.

“COPFS appreciates the importance of this inquiry to those affected. The nearest relatives of those who lost their lives have been informed of this development.

“The Crown is working closely with the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service who are responsible for scheduling all dates and the venue for the inquiry.”