6th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Offshore worker airlifted

Offshore worker airlifted
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A man is being airlifted after suffering an injury onboard an offshore platform.

The Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter was called at around half past ten this morning to airlift the casualty.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

The incident happened on a platform 95 miles south east of Sumburgh.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency no longer name platforms or vessels where casualties have been airlifted from.

The helicopter is expected to land at Tingwall Airport for the casualty to transfer to hospital.

Tags:
coastguard

More articles about coastguard

Emergency services alerted after cliff incident
Emergency services alerted after cliff incident
06/11/2019
Man evacuated from supply vessel
Man evacuated from supply vessel
05/10/2019
Attempt to refloat grounded fishing boat under way
Attempt to refloat grounded fishing boat under way
07/08/2019

About Shetland Times

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top