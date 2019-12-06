Offshore worker airlifted

A man is being airlifted after suffering an injury onboard an offshore platform.

The Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter was called at around half past ten this morning to airlift the casualty.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

The incident happened on a platform 95 miles south east of Sumburgh.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency no longer name platforms or vessels where casualties have been airlifted from.

The helicopter is expected to land at Tingwall Airport for the casualty to transfer to hospital.