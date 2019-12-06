Postal votes urged to ensure time does not run out

Postal voters are being urged to return their votes in enough time to reach next week’s General Election count in Kirkwall.

Postal Vote Packs have been delivered across the islands to people who have registered to send their votes by mail.

Returning officer for Orkney and Shetland, John Mundell, said: “With the potential for winter weather disruption, I’d encourage people to make sure they get their votes in the post in plenty of time to be delivered to the count.

Voters are also being urged to ensure they have completed the postal voting statement correctly, making sure that they have signed the statement and filled in the box for their date of birth.

Postal votes can be returned to Shetland Islands Council by post or handed in to any polling station on polling day (Thursday 12 December).

Completed packs can also be handed in at the offices of Shetland Islands Council at 8 North Ness, during office hours on Thursday – or posted in the mail box at the front door before 10pm.

Polling stations will be open on Thursday between 7am and 10pm.