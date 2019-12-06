6th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Postal votes urged to ensure time does not run out

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Postal voters are being urged to return their votes in enough time to reach next week’s General Election count in Kirkwall.

Postal Vote Packs have been delivered across the islands to people who have registered to send their votes by mail.

Returning officer for Orkney and Shetland, John Mundell, said: “With the potential for winter weather disruption, I’d encourage people to make sure they get their votes in the post in plenty of time to be delivered to the count.

Voters are also being urged to ensure they have completed the postal voting statement correctly, making sure that they have signed the statement and filled in the box for their date of birth.

Postal votes can be returned to Shetland Islands Council by post or handed in to any polling station on polling day (Thursday 12 December).

Completed packs can also be handed in at the offices of Shetland Islands Council at 8 North Ness, during office hours on Thursday – or posted in the mail box at the front door before 10pm.

Polling stations will be open on Thursday between 7am and 10pm.

Tags:
General Election
Postal Votes

More articles about General Election and Postal Votes

General election: updates from Mareel hustings
General election: updates from Mareel hustings
02/12/2019
Four candidate no shows at Town Hall hustings
Four candidate no shows at Town Hall hustings
22/11/2019
First candidate declared for December election
First candidate declared for December election
30/10/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top