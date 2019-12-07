Drive on to encourage shoppers to buy local

A drive is underway in the Christmas countdown to encourage shoppers to buy local.

Small Business Saturday is a national campaign aimed at highlighting the success of small business and encourage consumers to support their own communities.

The effort is being supported in the isles by MSP Beatrice Wishart.

She visited isles fish company Thule Ventus to learn about their products – made in Cunningsburgh – and the challenges of running a small enterprise.

Ms Wishart said: “There are a wealth of fantastic small and micro businesses in Shetland.

“I would encourage everyone to shop locally where they can to support our hardworking business owners and staff and the wider local economy.

“The run-up to Christmas is the perfect time to take a look at what Shetland businesses have to offer.”