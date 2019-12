, by Shetland Times , in News

The coastguard helicopter was scrambled on Sunday morning to ferry a sick crewman from an oil platform to safety.

The Sumburgh-based aircraft was called out shortly before 8am for the medical evacuation around 108 miles north east of Sumburgh.

Coastguard officials no longer give the names of platforms or vessels from which evacuations take place.

The crewman was suffering from pulmonary problems.