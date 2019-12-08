9th December 2019
NorthLink warn of weather-related disruption

Poor weather forecasts have led to NorthLink warning of disruption to its sailings during the coming week.

The operator says tomorrow’s northbound sailing of the Hjaltland is now planned to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick at 6pm, instead of the originally planned 7pm departure.

Her estimated time of arrival in Lerwick is 5am on Tuesday.

Disruption is also expected on the Pentland Firth crossings, with the Hamnavoe expected to sail to a revised timetable between Scrabster and Stromness.

NorthLink say more details will follow as forecasts are updated.

