Man accused of sex offences goes on trial

A 67-year-old man accused of committing two sexual offences went on trial on Monday at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

John MacLellan, of Glanford Road, Scunthorpe, is accused of committing sexual assault by penetration at an address in Lerwick on 20th September 2015.

A second charge alleges sexual assault on another individual in July last year.

On Monday morning a jury of 15 people (eight women and seven men) was sworn in at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Evidence began with the accuser in the first assault, aged 18 at the time of the alleged incident, appearing via video link to be examined by the crown and the defence.

A second woman, the complainer in 2018’s alleged incident, appeared on Monday afternoon also via video link.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last several days. Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie is presenting the crown’s case.

MacLellan, who denies both charges, is represented by defence agent Gregor Kelly.

The trial continues.