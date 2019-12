A public meeting scheduled to take place this afternoon (Tuesday) has fallen victim to the weather.

The event in the Cullivoe hall was to discuss proposed improvements to the B9082 Cullivoe Road. But it has been postponed due to the weather, with gale-force winds leading to the suspension of the ferry service.

The meeting has been rescheduled to take place on Monday 16th December in the hall, between 2pm and 8pm.